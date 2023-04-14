Lizzie K. Glick, 44, Allenwood, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport. Born January 15, 1979 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Henry P. Esh and Katie (King) Esh. She was married to David S. Glick.
In addition to her mother and husband, Lizzie is survived by sons, Abner, Henry, Michael, and Ephraim Glick; daughters, Arie and her husband Omar Esh; Katie, Lillian, and Lovina Glick; a granddaughter, Nancy Esh; brothers, John and his wife Malinda Glick; Benuel and his wife Naomi Esh; and Henry and his wife Elizabeth Esh; and a sister, Arie and her husband Benuel King.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Glick.
The family will be accepting visitors all day on Thursday, April 13th at their home, 2155 Devitt Camp Road, Allenwood, PA 17810 where a funeral service will be held at 9:00 AM on Friday, April 14, 2023. Burial will take place in Elimsport Amish Cemetery. In keeping with Amish tradition, the family declines flowers.
Arrangements have been entrusted the Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »