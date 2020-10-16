Lizzie E. Fisher, 84, of 442A N. Jackson St., Strasburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at home. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late David Y. and Annie Esh Smucker. She was the wife of the late Levi S. Fisher, Sr. who died in 2016. Mrs. Fisher was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: four sons, Jacob married to Mary Beiler Fisher, Bart, Levi, Jr. married to Fannie King Fisher, Strasburg, Samuel S. married to Sarah King Fisher, Christiana, Benuel married to Annie Stoltzfus Fisher, Quarryville; daughter-in-law, Katie Stoltzfus Fisher, New Providence; 46 grandchildren; 86 great-grandchildren; brother, Jacob Smucker, Paradise.
She was preceded in death by: seven children, Elam, Susie, David, Sarah, Malinda, Annie, and most recently, Daniel; a granddaughter, Malinda Fisher; two great-grandsons; brothers, Daniel and David; sisters, Arie Fisher, Susie Glick, Sadie Fisher; step siblings, Levi, Mose and Wilmer Stoltzfoos and Rachel Lapp.
Funeral services: Private at the late home with burial following in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman's-Leola
