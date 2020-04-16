Lizzie Bawell, 101, of Gap died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Harrison House, Christiana. Born in Brownstown, she was the daughter of the late Amos B. and Katie S. Stoltzfus Zook. She was the wife of the late Elias H. Bawell. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: children, Katie Bawell of Appomattox, VA, Sara Ann Petersheim of New Holland, Allen Bawell, John L. Bawell, both of Paradise, Elias H. Bawell Jr. husband of Carol of Gap; twelve grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: a son Daniel Bawell, eleven siblings, and son-in-law, Elmer Petersheim.
The funeral will be private. Interment will be in Millwood Cemetery. Furman Home for Funerals
