Lizzette Gascot, 53, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Hospice facility, after an illness. Born in Manhattan, New York, she was the daughter of Adalberto Rodriguez and Elba Luz Serrano of Lancaster. She was married to Jose Gascot for 29 years
Lizette graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School. Lizzette had a passion for cooking, traveling, and loving on her family.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by three daughters, Jasmine Luciano, Ireliss Gascot, and Nina Nichole Gascot, her brother Raul Rodriguez (Tanya), and 4 grandchildren and 7 step grandchildren. She was loved by friends and family.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend Lizzette's funeral at The Groff's Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at The Groff's Funeral Home from 7-9 p.m. and again on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
