Livija Bicevskis, 89, of Lancaster, passed away in her home on Friday, February 21, 2020. Born in Latvia, she came to America after World War II, fleeing the communist takeover of her country.
She was a member of the Latvian Lutheran Church of Bucks County, and most recently attended Grace Lutheran Church in Lancaster. Before retiring, she worked for many years in production for Schick Electric in Lancaster. She enjoyed sewing and gardening.
Livija is survived by her beloved husband, Janis Bicevskis, with whom she enjoyed 66 years of marriage. She is also survived by two sons, a grandson, a sister, and a brother.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services which will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551, where a viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lavija's memory may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 517 North Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
