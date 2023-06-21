Livia Osorio, Lititz, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the age of 90. She was born in Sevilla, Colombia, to the late Jesus Antonio Osorio and Delfina Ramirez.
In 1984, Livia made the USA her home and worked at both Conestoga View and Brethren Village. Her warm and sociable nature allowed her to form deep connections with friends and family. Livia found joy in cooking, particularly traditional Colombian meals. She loved traveling back to Colombia and cherished the vibrant sounds of Tango.
She is survived and mourned by her three children, Blanca Libia Cuervo, Martha Lucia Cuervo, and Edgar Cuervo; two grandsons Eric Anthony Brobst and Andres Felipe Cuervo; and three great-granddaughters Eliza Livia, Lillian Fiona, and Edith Ann Brobst. Joining in grieving her loss are son-in-law David Patterson and granddaughter-in-law Gretchen Brobst.
Livia will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile, quick wit and playful sense of humor, which brought smiles and laughter to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her sweet and loving nature left an indelible mark on the lives of those she encountered.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate Livia's life will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 12:00 PM at St. James Catholic Church, Lititz, PA 17543.
