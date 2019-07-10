Lisa Naimoli, 44, of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was the daughter of Faith Gallagher and the late Robert Naimoli. Surviving in addition to her mother are two children; Dejanelle and Taylor Abel, a sister, Denise Shaw (Chris), her uncle and aunt, Patrick and Kathy Naimoli, and many cousins and nephews.
A celebration of Lisa's life will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 6:30 PM at the Cat's Meow, 215 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com