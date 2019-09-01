Lisa Marie Vetter, 57, of Salunga, passed away at Susquehanna Nursing Home on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Trudy Vetter.
Lisa was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She enjoyed attending with her sister, Loretta. Lisa loved music and used to go attend musicals, plays and dances with her parents and Loretta at local theatres. Lisa's favorite activities were eating out at restaurants and she loved her cheeseburgers from McDonald's. She enjoyed bowling, movies and parties but foremost above all she loved her writing books and pens. She also always wanted her nails painted and enjoyed sparkle and bling in all things---clothes, accessories, jewelry, crayons, etc.
Lisa is survived by her sister, Loretta Lawson.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends and family will be received from 10AM to 11AM. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Ephrata. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com