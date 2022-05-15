Lisa M. Sattazahn, 43, of Pottsville, PA and formerly of Ephrata, PA, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Lisa was a daughter of Darlene Reppert, wife of LeRoy Reppert of Ephrata, and the late Earl Firestone. In addition to her mother and stepfather, Lisa is survived by her fianc, Jeffrey Arnold of Pottsville, PA; six stepchildren: Brian, Laura, Jean, Chad, Nicholas, and Trent; and four step-grandchildren.
In addition to her father, Earl, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Rose Marie Firestone.
Lisa was a 1997 Ephrata High School Graduate and worked at various Ephrata area gas stations and most recently in the deli of the Ephrata Wal-Mart.
She was a generous person who always thought of others first. She loved caring for children and especially loved her stepchildren and grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at Ephrata United Zion Church, 408 E. Fulton St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2 p.m.
Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA is assisting the family.
