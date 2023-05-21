Lisa M. Laird, 64, of Manheim passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 12, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Joan Crawford Bortzfield of Manheim and the late Richard Bortzfield. She was the loving wife of Harry A. Laird.
Lisa worked as a technical consultant at Armstrong World Industries.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are four children: Chad husband of Rebecca Bortzfield, Jesse Bowman, Jon-Taylor Bowman and Rachael wife of Tim Rumsey, a grandson, Timmy Rumsey and two brothers: Craig Bortzfield and Bruce Lefever. She was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Lefever.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lisa's Memorial Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family from 1:30 PM until the time of service. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
