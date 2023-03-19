Lisa M. Henning, 60, of Mountville, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Penn State Lancaster Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of Don Henning, with whom she celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on February 27, 2023. Lisa was born in Lancaster, daughter of Elsie M. Spackman Miller, Columbia and the late Charles D. Miller, Jr. She worked as a coder at Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute. Lisa was a graduate of Hempfield High School, Class of 1980 and attended Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church. She loved the beach at Ocean City, MD, her garden, reading books and walking in parks. Her favorite pastime of all was spending time with family and friends. Lisa truly loved people and was very blessed to have many friends.
In addition to her husband, Lisa is survived by her daughters: Sara (Mike) Bellino, Lusby, MD and Whitney Pipkin, Mountville. Her son: Daniel Pipkin and his girlfriend, Allie Zink, East Petersburg. Her stepson: Brian (Miriam) Henning, Aurora, CO. Her grandchildren, whom she adored: Corianne, Cameron, Dylan, Mya, Faith, Lenny and Charlotte. She was preceded in death by one brother: Stephen Miller.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Road, Columbia on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Mary Anne Kingsborough, officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Penn State Cancer Institute, 400 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17033. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com