Two-time breast cancer survivor Lisa M. Carter, 59, of Lititz, reached the end of her Earthly life on November 18, 2022, after a yearlong struggle with pancreatic cancer and, more importantly, after nearly six decades of bringing joy and laughter to everyone lucky enough to enter her orbit. Anyone who knew her will be unsurprised to know that she had very specific requests for her obituary:
Born May 5, 1963 in Bethel, PA, as the fourth of six Gerhart children, Lisa moved throughout Berks County during her childhood. Her fondest youthful memories were of unsupervised sibling shenanigans and rowdy behavior with her vo-tech classmates (Tulpehocken class of '82!). She was a dedicated employee, working as a waitress, hairdresser, seamstress, transplanter at Esbenshade's Greenhouse, bus driver and secretary at Rock Transportation, jewelry lead at Kmart, boss/CEO of L&M Supply, assistant extraordinaire at CustomCut Millwork, and most recently, a lady of luxury in her Rothsville home.
Lisa was the consummate hostess-with-the-mostest: no one ever went hungry in her presence, and she loved nothing more than a table crowded with family & friends. She loved to sit on her deck and watch the hummingbirds, do jigsaw puzzles, and keep her calendar up to date. She never missed her soaps and had stronger opinions on the goings-on in Genoa City than most people do on world politics. She refused to be seen without earrings and her hair done; she believed strongly in the necessity of matching accessories and that there's no such thing as too many Christmas decorations. Lisa loved a good chocolate milkshake and didn't believe in denying herself-treat yourself to something sweet in her honor today.
Lisa is survived by her devoted husband of 33 years and love of her life, G. Michael Carter, and her beloved daughter, Dr. Austin Marie Carter of Lancaster, PA. (She insisted on that phrasing.)
She is survived also by her sister and brother-in-law Cindy and Paul Carter, brother Corey Gerhart (Shela), sister Rhonda Houser (Mike), sister Bonnie Bleistein (Ralph), brother Fritz Gerhart, and her father Frank. She loved being an aunt to her many nieces and nephews (Brooke, Amber, Jaime, Jason, Kyle, Aaron, Eric, & Samantha) and to their children. She leaves behind a large extended family, countless friends and former co-workers, her Village and sister-friends, her much-adored adopted grandchildren and grandpuppies,' and a gaggle of spare' children.
Thank you to Lois & Kyle, Brynn, Abby, Aimee, Jessica, & Julie for their steadfast support and care during Lisa's final weeks.
Lisa is preceded in death by her mother, Marilynn, her beloved aunt-in-law Phyllis McGallicher, and the best in-laws in the world, George & Evelyn Carter, whom she has missed dearly.
Lisa's family would like to thank the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Center & Hospice and Community Care for their thorough care throughout Lisa's diagnosis. If you're reading this, know that Lisa would like you to keep up with your annual screenings and mammograms.
Viewings will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 from 6 - 8 pm on Sun., Nov. 27 and from 11 a.m. to Noon on Mon., Nov. 28.
Funeral services will begin at 12 Noon on Mon., Nov. 28 at Gravenor's. Interment to follow at Mellinger's Union Cemetery in Schoeneck, PA.
