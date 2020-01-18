Lisa M. Abbs, age 50, of East Earl, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 as the result of a motorcycle accident. She was the wife of Jim D. Abbs. Born in Lima, PA, she was the daughter of Linda Blessing Goff of South Carolina and the late H. Stanley Goff, Jr.
She graduated from Downingtown High School class of 1989. She loved to travel, ride her motorcycle, play pool, dance and walk on the beach collecting shells.
Surviving besides her husband are 3 children: Justin Carter and fiancée Alex Kleinz of Quarryville, Jeffrey Abbs of Miami, FL, Tammie wife of Charles Johnson of Airville, PA, 3 grandchildren: Tyler & Skylar Johnson, Wyatt Kleinz, 2 siblings: Gina Donnell and Stan Goff both of Terre Hill, PA.
There will be a celebration of Lisa's life on Sunday, January 19th, at 2 p.m., at the New Holland American Legion, 35 South Hoover Avenue, New Holland, PA.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. The family will be taking her ashes to the Florida Keys, for her final resting place.
