Lisa L. Fisher

Lisa L. Frackman Fisher, 62, of Pequea passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday, December 13, 2020. She was the loving wife and partner of Stephen S. Fisher, Jr. for 42 years. She was the matriarch of our family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Clayton and Joyce E. Reinfried Frackman of Willow Valley.
Lisa was a faithful Christian and former member of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg. She was a homemaker, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Lisa was a compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for others. She participated for over twenty years as a volunteer at CONTACT Lancaster, a crisis intervention line, and delivered meals to families in need.
She was a hard worker, an exceptional cook, and always on the go. If she was not playing tennis, she was babysitting her grandchildren and serving the community around her.
Surviving beside her husband and parents are 4 daughters, Janelle wife of Ben Miller, Jessica wife of Ryan Helm, Kara wife of Dustin Garber, Stephanie wife of Daniel Stoltzfus, Jr., all of Pequea; 7 grandchildren, Conner Stoltzfus, Addilyn Stoltzfus, Aubrey Miller, Kelsey Garber, Kylie Garber, Cole Stoltzfus, Nora Helm; and 2 sisters, Karen wife of Daniel Cooper of Holtwood, and Denise wife of Daniel Holton of Conestoga.
Due to COVID restrictions the service will be private. The service will be live streamed on http://www.straspres.org/home-2 and the First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg Facebook page on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00AM. A life celebration for Lisa will be announced at a later date. Please omit flowers. Our family feels the need to continue Lisa's legacy of helping and serving the community, we would like contributions may be made in her memory to either of the following great local foundations. Conestoga Food Bank, c/o Bethel E.C. Church, 3716 Main Street, Conestoga, PA 17516 or to Frogtown Foundation, P.O. Box 2, Pequea, PA 17565. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller. reynoldsandshivery.com.
