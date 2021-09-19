Lisa L. Fisher

To all of Lisa's beautiful friends, our family plans to have a celebration of life service to be held at First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM. We would love to have you come and if you have a memory to share about Lisa, please be prepared to do so.
Also, can you please forward any pictures that you may have with Lisa as an attachment to pequeafitness@aol.com or send them in the mail to 430 Bridge Valley Road, Pequea, PA 17565 so that we may share the special memories with everyone. Thanks for all the love and support.
