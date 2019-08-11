Lisa Kim Hagel-Davidson, 83, a resident of Garden Spot Village, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital.
She was the wife of the late George H. Davidson who died in 2014. Born in Seoul, South Korea she was the daughter of the late Young Song Kim and Song Op Kim.
Lisa was last employed in food service at the VA Hospital in Coatesville. She was a member of the Yuong Sang Presbyterian Church in Horsham, where she had been a deaconess, sang in the choir and was a member of the knitting & crocheting clubs. She was an evangelistic person who freely shared the gospel with people she met. Gardening was a hobby that she enjoyed.
Surviving is a daughter, Song wife of Robert Beck of East Earl; four grandsons, Billy (wife-Megan), Eric (wife-Erika), James and David Wisler; 11 great-grandchildren, Angie, Buddy, Elijah, Rodrigo, Imani, Mia, Jayce, Jovi, Ezekial, Cece and Lily; and two sisters, Esther Lee of Lansdale, and Jeannie wife of Fred Um of Seattle.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 16, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Center U.C.C., 432 Reading Road, East Earl, PA with the Rev. Ken Evitts officiating. A viewing will be held at the church on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. followed by a Korean spoken service and on Friday morning from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment in the Terre Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.