Lisa Jane Armstrong, 73, of Lancaster, PA formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
I was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Alliene (Gasser) and William James Brittingham. I was the beloved wife to Douglas Armstrong, with whom I shared over 39 years of marriage.
I grew up working alongside my father in the restaurant business. I attended the University of Delaware and spent many glorious summers at the shore. After moving to Lancaster, PA in 1982, I married the man of my dreams, Doug. I was fortunate to be able to prepare delicious meals, assist in the construction of two homes and make a delightful home life.
During my time in Lancaster, PA I worked in marketing at the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the Hamilton Club and was a Penn State Master Gardener. Doug and I participated in the Demuth Garden Tour. I loved to entertain, plan parties with friends and dine out. I also enjoyed singing, dancing, yoga and especially traveling. I fulfilled many dreams traveling with my husband to Ireland arriving on 9-10-2001 and various locations stateside; we enjoyed all our beautiful country has to offer. I saw shows on Broadway, one of which was Monty Python Spamalot and was surprisingly called up on stage when my seat number was called. I also enjoyed many shows in Las Vegas, went to the Grand Canyon in a helicopter, but most of all I cherished the many friends I made along the way.
A bronze plaque given to Lisa may sum up the love and gratitude felt by all those whose lives she touched. "Lisa's Garden- Where nature's beauty is assisted by Lisa's creative appreciation. Her loving caring touch shares all aspects of her life."
Her love, kindness and joy will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to my husband, my memory lives on in my siblings: Keith Brittingham husband to Lana, Lezlie Anderson wife of Steve, Kurt Brittingham husband of Diane and Kim Gamaitoni wife of Edward; also my beloved and supportive stepdaughter Andrea Grebinger wife of Derek and grandson Grant who mean the world to me.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of ones' choice, a veteran's organization or Tunnels to Tower Foundation, https://t2t.org.
I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey. I am grateful for your support that contributed to my wonderful life.
