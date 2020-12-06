Lisa J. Taylor, 59, of Lititz passed away on November 30, 2020. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Leslie H. and Ielein Strausser Taylor. Lisa is survived by a sister, Bonita K. wife of Jon W. Garber, Sr. and a brother, Leslie H. Taylor, Jr., and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jack R.Taylor, Sr.
Lisa was a happy girl with special needs who graduated in 1983 from the program for Exceptional Students Lancaster Lebanon Intermediate Unit and went on to enjoy going to work most every day at the Lancaster Occupational Development Center (ODC).
There was always a smile for everyone and she introduced herself to anyone new she would meet. Her favorite activities were bowling, swimming, shopping, dancing, singing and listening to music (especially Country), mini golf, coloring and traveling and anything else she was introduced to. She loved life and didn't complain about anything!
The family wishes to acknowledge Community Services Group (CSG) of Mountville for the loving care provided to Lisa for 25 years in their Shumaker Road and Owl Hill Road Group Homes and for the months of in-home support and care by Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Lisa's memory to Lancaster Occupational Development Center (ODC) 640 Martha Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.