Lisa Ellen Stipe, of Lancaster, passed away on May 29, 2022. Lisa was born to Lloyd and Dorita Dimmig and graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School as Salutatorian in 1991. She went on to Millersville University where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education.
Lisa worked for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health for over 25 years as an Application Analyst. She was a member of the VFW Garden Spot Auxiliary Post 1690 in Lancaster. Lisa enjoyed going to the beach and eating seafood as well as singing karaoke. She also loved dogs.
In addition to her parents, Lisa is survived by her brothers, Andrew Dimmig, husband of Julie, of Palm Bay, FL and Kevin Dimmig, husband of Lori, of Jeanette, PA; her nephew Ryan Dimmig of Orlando, FL and many other nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, John Stipe, Jr., Fred Stipe, Thomas Stipe, and David Stipe as well as her sisters-in-law, Ann Stipe and Frances Hamacker.
Lisa was preceded in death by her husband James Michael Stipe with whom she celebrated 12 years of marriage.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603, at 11 AM with a visitation held one hour prior. Interment held at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.pack9rescue.org/.
Online condolences may be made to: SnyderFuneralHome.com