Lisa D. Saavedra, age 47 of Stevens, PA, passed away at her home on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born in Washington, D.C. she was the daughter of Judith Paul Hartman of Stevens and the late Milton Hartman. Lisa was a medical technician at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. and later she was a retail assistant at Redner's Quick Shoppe in Stevens. In her free time, she loved photography, gardening, art, and spending time with her children, Juan Antonio Saavedra, Jr. and Reyna Isabel Saavedra, both at home. Services for Lisa will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions be made in Lisa's honor to help the Coronavirus Relief Funds or the Reamstown Volunteer Fire Department Annual Fund Drive, P.O. Box 276 Reamstown, PA 17567. reynoldsandshivery.com.
