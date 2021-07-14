Lisa Anne Bowman Hall (or "Dita" as she was fondly known by her family) was born on June 25, 1961 to Ronald E. Bowman and Lynda Foote Bowman in Lancaster, PA. Lisa was treasured as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She lived life following her heart until her passing on July 10, 2021 at age 60 following an extended illness.
Lisa grew up in Lititz, PA and graduated from Warwick High School in 1979. She was an avid reader and she loved the water, participating in competitive synchronized swimming in her youth.
On May 19, 1990, Lisa married Larry Hall, who she widely proclaimed was "the love of [her] life". Throughout their thirty-one years of marriage, they raised their family in Lancaster, Allentown, and Denver, PA and spent summers at Keen Lake in Waymart, PA and made annual trips to Avalon, New Jersey.
In 2004, she graduated from Harrisburg Area Community College as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She spent over twelve years working in various nursing homes including Lancashire Hall, Zerbe Sisters, and Manor Ridge Reading, as well as The Heart Hospital of Lititz.
Above all else, "Dita" will always be remembered for her smile--it started in her eyes and ended in her infectious giggle. She loved going out to eat with her family and always ordered Coke to drink. She loved and believed in angels. She was kind and generous and loyal, a perpetual night owl, and tireless in her efforts to keep her household spotless. Without fail, every family holiday gathering entailed retelling favorite stories that always resulted in stitches of laughter, happy tears, and joy shared in being together. She loved her family fiercely, especially her brother, Ron, and she loved being "Nanny" to her precious grandchildren most of all.
Lisa is survived by her mother, Lynda Bowman; her husband, Larry Hall; her daughter, Courtney, and husband John Wettrau, and grandchildren Khaleesi and Khyler; her daughter Alexandra and husband Andrew Gaenzle and grandchildren Callum and Aleiah; her step daughter Amanda "Mandy" Clawges and partner Jason Geiger and grandson Nathaniel; her brother, Ron, and his wife, Pam Bowman; her step mother, Mary Bowman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
A Celebration of Her Life is being held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 2PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory (3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA). The family will greet friends from 1-2pm at the funeral home. Please come with a favorite memory to share or song request to hear-her family hopes to commemorate her with special mementos and things that inspired the smile she was known for.
"Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that's how I'll remember you all. But if you can only remember me with tears, then don't remember me at all…" -Laura Ingalls Wilder
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial contributions to be sent to Saint James Episcopal Church, 119 North Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
