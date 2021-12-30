Lisa Ann Snyder (Ingram), age 54, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at home in Manheim, PA. Born in Lancaster, PA, Lisa was the daughter of Sally A. Gregoire, the late Edward R. Ingram; and stepdaughter of Dennis R. Gregoire. She was the loving wife of Scott D. Snyder, together for 30 years, and celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in October.
Lisa was a 1986 graduate of Warwick High School, Lititz, PA. After graduating high school, Lisa attended Reading Area Community College earning her Associates degree in Legal Secretarial Science. After working several years as a legal secretary, Lisa returned to school to further her education. During Lisa’s high school and college years, she worked at Benner’s Pharmacy. In 1995, she graduated from Central Pennsylvania Business School with her Associates in Specialized Business. Lisa then worked as a freelance stenographer for over 20 years. Most recently, Lisa worked for Dr. Mary Davis, MD, as a Senior Administrative Assistant.
Lisa enjoyed spending time with her husband, Scott, and their dog, Rocky. Lisa loved all her fur babies, Reilly, Dakota, Tasha and Rocky. In her spare time, Lisa had a passion for nature and animals. She loved bird watching and photography. Some of her favorite photos include her fur babies, flowers, owls, hummingbirds, and sunsets. Lisa spent Friday evenings bowling on a league at Dutch Lanes in Ephrata, PA.
In addition to her husband, Lisa is survived by her sister, Kristie L. (Ingram) Williams wife of Randy; nephews, Alexander (Kelsey) Mearig, William Mearig, Darren Schlemm, Austin Snyder, and niece, Makena Snyder; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Lisa is also survived by her fur baby, Rocky.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lisa’s Celebration of Life Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA, on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Thiboldeaux officiating. The family will receive friends at The Groffs from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lisa’s memory to the American Bulldog Rescue at https://americanbulldogrescue.org.
Please visit Lisa’s Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com