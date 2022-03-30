Lisa Ann Fritz, 60, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington, SC. She was born in Columbia, daughter of Linda K. Haughey Fritz, Mechanicsburg and the late C. David Fritz. Lisa was a travel agent for World Travel, Inc. She was a member of the General Federation of Women's Club, Upper Allen Twp., was a First Class Girl Scout in her youth and enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, camping with her family and the girls night out with the GFWC.
Surviving in addition to her mother, two sisters: Cindy M. Harris, Lexington, SC and Sheri L. Fritz, Columbia. Three nephews: Christopher Harris, Andy Harris and Jeffrey Bousfield. Two nieces: Elizabeth Hawkes and Tiffany Bousfield. Four grand-nephews, one grand-niece and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: John (Helen) Wein and George (Florence) Haughey. Paternal grandparents: Charles (Florence) Fritz. Two aunts: Carol Spickler and Josephine Misal. One uncle: William Fritz.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. Viewing will be from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Flowers will be accepted. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
