Lisa Ann Eshleman

Lisa Ann (Cooney) Eshleman, 56, of Pequea, PA passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care in Mt. Joy after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Harrisburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Donald and Joanne (Ludes) Cooney. She was married to Jeffrey Eshleman for over 26 years.
She was a 1981 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School.
Lisa was very passionate about her family and friends and always found time to show that. She enjoyed anything outdoors from camping, hiking, birdwatching and fishing. She also enjoyed her football, rooting for the Denver Broncos whether they win or lose.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Ronald Neff of Chicago, IL, James Eshleman of Lancaster, and Brandon Eshleman of Pequea. Also surviving is her brother, Scott Cooney husband of Alice of Elizabethtown.
A Service Celebrating Lisa's life will be held at 11AM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St, Millersville, PA 17551. Interment will be private in Centerville Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-11AM at the funeral home on Friday. Flowers will be received. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com