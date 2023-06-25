Lisa A. Simms Jenkins, 55, departed this life on the early morning of Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Lancaster General Hospital, with family by her side.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Clifton R. Jenkins, daughter, Jalyssa Janine, son, Joshua James and grandson, Amari King. Also, their Goddaughter, Shaolin Gardner. In addition, Lisa leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Janelle McCall Simms and her brother, Karl W. Simms, Jr. (Dorothy) of San Antonio, TX.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lisa's Funeral Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 12 Noon. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
