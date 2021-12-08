Lisa A. Shenberger, 58, of Leola, died unexpectedly, Monday December 6, 2021, at her residence. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Jack R. and Patsy (Habecker) Shenberger, and was the companion of William Ressler. She enjoyed vacationing in Myrtle Beach, SC. She also enjoyed gardening and growing tomatoes, and was an animal lover, especially dogs and horses.
Surviving in addition to her companion are two brothers, Kirk husband of Joyce Shenberger, Lebanon, Steve husband of Gerry Shenberger, Manheim; a sister Gina Myers, Lititz; two aunts, Jane Evans, Myerstown, and Pamela (Momma P.) Rohrer, Manheim; and her service dog for 15 years NeNe.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Lisa’s memory may be sent to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster PA 17602. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit, www.buchfuneral.com
