Lis King passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 90 years of age. Lis was born and raised in Denmark and, through student exchange programs, studied art and literature at major European universities.
A journalist, she moved to the U.S. in 1956 with her first husband and baby daughter. She worked in journalism in suburban New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands before starting a public relations career spanning 30 years and representing an international group of corporate clients. Many were centered on interior design, entertainment, architecture, building, remodeling and environmental matters. In 2000, she returned to journalism, freelancing for national and regional magazines and news media.
Lis's first husband died shortly after her and her young family's arrival in the U.S. Her second husband, Robert John King, died in the 1970s, and her third husband, Theodore Pace, in 2010. Her daughter, Dorte Levy, also died in 2010. Lis moved to Lancaster in 2011, proclaiming it the best thing she ever did.
Hard-working, adventurous, resilient, optimistic and wickedly smart, Lis was a staunch defender of individual liberty and free enterprise, a masterful storyteller, an occasional instigator and a good friend. Lis will be lovingly remembered by her son-in-law, Art Levy, and will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Lancaster County Conservancy or the Manheim Township Public Library.
