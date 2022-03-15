Linnette "Tuty" S. Ayala, 22, of Lancaster passed away at home Thursday evening, March 10, 2022. Born on November 24, 1999 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Joel Ayala and Elba Linnette Irizarry.
Tuty graduated from Hempfield High School in 2018. She enjoyed cheerleading and playing softball while in school. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach, Puerto Rico and Florida. She loved fashion, clothing and make up, having her own online store selling those items. She loved to dance and was always the life of the party. She was a very outgoing person who brought happiness into any room she walked into. She enjoyed being with her family and helping people.
Tuty will be missed by her mother, Elba Linnette Irizarry, wife of Marvin Miller of Lebanon; her father, Joel Ayala, Sr. of Lancaster; her sister, Carmen M. Ramos of Lebanon and her brothers, Joel Ayala, Jr. of Lancaster, Jaiden Irizarry of Lebanon and Zerickai Ayala of York. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Israel and Carmen Irizarry of Lancaster and paternal grandmother, Ida W. Ayala of Lancaster and several uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Linnette's funeral service on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11 AM from the Iglesia de Refugio, 220 W. King Street, Lancaster. Friends will be received at the church on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 6 to 8 PM and on Saturday from 9:30 to 11 AM. Interment will be held in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster