Linnea Bailey, 61, died on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 in Vero Beach, Florida after an extended illness with cancer. She is survived by her wife of 17 years, Lynne Ferguson. She is also survived by her mother, Eula Bailey Hartnell, her brother, William Bailey and his wife Nancy, her sister, Britta Mercier and her husband Greg, her sister-in-law, Patricia Bailey, wife of the late Richard Bailey, and her nieces Elisa O'Gorman, Summer Mercier, Molly Mercier, Brooke Mercier, and Erin Bailey. Linnea was preceded in death by her father Richard Bailey and by her brothers Robert Bailey and Richard Bailey.
Born and raised in Connecticut, Linnea spent her childhood playing in the woods around her home. This began a lifetime love and connection with nature. It was through her interaction with nature that Linnea connected with Spirit, seeing the beauty of God's creations in the world around her. Into adulthood, Linnea cherished being outdoors and traveling, but most of all, she cherished her relationships with her loved ones.
Linnea excelled academically and athletically from high school through college and beyond. She graduated from Shepaug Valley High School in Connecticut in 1979. She earned her BA from Franklin & Marshall College in 1983, her MA in Education from Millersville University in 1992 and her PhD in Counseling Psychology from Lehigh University in 1998. Upon graduation from college, she taught high school social studies in Carmel, NY after which she worked in business for seven years in Connecticut and Pennsylvania. During this time, she achieved a black belt in the Japanese martial art of Aikido after nine years of training.
For the past 22 years, Linnea worked as a licensed psychologist in Pennsylvania and Florida. Her gift as a therapist included helping people adjust to life's difficulties and finding empowerment. Her most recent place of employment was as a Forensic Psychologist at the Treasure Coast Forensic Treatment Center in Indiantown, Florida. Linnea also wrote three books and produced four guided imagery CDs.
Graveside services will be held for close family and friends in Connecticut at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ASPCA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home, 1655 27th St., Vero Beach, FL and Underwood Meadow Cemetery in Washington, CT.