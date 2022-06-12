Linn Ellen (Whitmer) Martin passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 22 at ProMedica (Manor Care) Nursing Home in Lancaster at the age of 81.
Linn was a graduate of Manheim Township High School and Eastern Mennonite University, and a founding member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Linn lived and enjoyed her life largely through her loving relationships with others.
A deeply devoted daughter to Charlie and Betty Whitmer, loving sister to Todd Whitmer and Don Adams, delighted grandmother to Maya, Max and Aidan, dear aunt to Day, Julie, Lisa, Laurie and Doug, and committed friend to so many schoolmates, co-workers and neighbors, Linn's most joyful role was as mother to her sons Kevin, Kris and Kyle.
Linn's grace and courage following Kyle's death in 1995 at age 24 while kayaking on the Hoback River in Wyoming was remarkable and inspiring, modeling the human capacity to love and persevere through tragedy and grief. Linn had a rare ability, rooted in genuine kindness and sincere unconditional love, to make others feel deeply cared about. Hers was a life well loved.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 23 at 11:00 AM at Lancaster Friends Meeting, located at 110 Tulane Terrace.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Peace Action Education Fund online at https://www.peaceactioneducationfund.org/linn-martin/ or by check, mail to PO Box 8637, Silver Spring, MD, 20907. To Leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com