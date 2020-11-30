Linford R. Moyer, 67, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Clyde and Mae Burkholder Moyer.
A registered nurse, Lin worked as a private duty nurse and had also worked at the Mennonite Home, Willow Valley, and Pleasant View Retirement Communities during his career.
He was a long-time and very active member of the Lancaster Church of The Brethren, where he was involved in many activities and assisted with the care of the Memorial Garden.
Lin was a talented woodworker, making cabinets and other furnishings. He loved dogs and enjoyed traveling the United States by train.
He is survived by his sister, Sharon married to John Weit of Ephrata, his uncles: Sam married to Naomi Burkholder and Roy married to Helen Burkholder, and by many cousins.. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Moyer.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service for Lin on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10AM at the Lancaster Church of The Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster, PA. Interment will follow in the church Memorial Garden. Masks will be required for attendance of the service and social distancing will be observed in the church.
To send a condolence to his family, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »