Linette D. McCurdy, 56, of Lancaster, fought the good fight and after two years passed away peacefully at UPMC Lititz from uterine cancer on Saturday, August 7, 2021.
Born September 18, 1964, Linette was the daughter of Samuel and Wanda (Dunehay) Cox. Linette married Dale McCurdy and together spent over 30 years of marriage with one another.
Linette was a loving mother, enjoyed flower gardening, and took many cycling trips with her husband along the East Coast.
Surviving is her husband: Dale McCurdy; her mother: Wanda Cox; five children: Tegan McCurdy (Kimberly), Lexi McCurdy, Anya McCurdy, Anaya McCurdy, and Kikee McCurdy; as well as a beloved grandson: Coco McCurdy. She was preceded in death by her father: Samuel Cox.
In accordance to Linette's wishes, cremation will take place and services will be held at the convenience of her family.
Memorial donations in Linette's honor can be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 1575 Highlands Dr., Ste. 205, Lititz, PA 17543.
To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
