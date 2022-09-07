Lindsey A. Nauman, 63, of Manheim, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at her residence. She was the loving wife of Thomas E. Nauman, and they would have celebrated 38 years of marriage later this month. Born in York, she was the daughter of the late Barry and Marilyn (Scollon) Aubitz.
Lindsey was a graduate of Millersville University with a B.A. in education which she used to home school her children. Lindsey enjoyed the solitude of living on a farm with her family and diligently helped with farm chores most of her life. She also had many years of serving as a children's Sunday School teacher and church Librarian. She was most recently a member of Manheim Brethren in Christ Church. Her hobbies included reading, puzzles that would test her brain, quilting, and spending time with her special cat "Buddy".
Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Benjamin T.A. Nauman, Black Hawk, CO; Paul M. husband of Danielle Nauman, Lamar, PA; John M. Nauman, Creswell, OR; a brother Shawn Aubitz, San Francisco, CA; and a sister Megan wife of Ralph Wieland, Broomfield, CO
Memorial services for Lindsey will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers, contributions in Lindsey's memory may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send the family on-line condolences please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
