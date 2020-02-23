Lindley "Lin" H. McCord, 93, formerly of Millersville, died Monday, July 1st, 2019 at Brereton Manor, Washington Boro. He was the husband of the late Evelyn R. (Young) McCord, who died in 2015. They shared sixty-three years of marriage at the time of her death.
Lin was a builder all of his life. He worked with his father and his brother Lee, and then Newcomer & Stoner, before starting his own business in 1956. He continued to work into his 80's, with his sons and grandsons. Lin loved to travel, taking frequent driving trips with his wife and children. In the 70's Lin and Evelyn traveled farther: Mexico, the Caribbean, Western Europe, and North Africa.
Born November 9th, 1925, in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Newton Isaac McCord and Alta H. (Leaman) McCord Knight. Lin proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Millersville/Manor VFW-Post #7294. He was also a member of the F.O.P. Lodge #16 of Lancaster.
Surviving are three children: Larry E. McCord, of Millersville, Michael L. McCord, married to Robin, of Washington Boro, and Lori K., married to Ralph Cauler, of Willow Street; and three grandchildren: David Crissman, of Salisbury, MD, Phillip McCord, of Millersville, and Rita Cauler, of Willow Street. Lin was preceded in death by three siblings: William, Leaman, and Jean Mentzer.
Lin and Evelyn enlisted the help of many caregivers in their later years, in their home and later for Lin at Brereton Manor. The McCord family would like to thank these special people for their endless compassion and caring. Memorial Contributions may be to Caring Hospice Services.
At Lin's request, the Funeral Arrangements were held privately by the family. Interment was held in the Boehm's United Methodist Cemetery, Willow Street, PA.
