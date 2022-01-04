Lindajo Douts, 72, of Washington Boro, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at home. She was the wife of Lester M. Douts with whom she celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 21, 2021. She was born in Baltimore, MD, daughter of Margaret Dayton Fernandez, Hanover and the late Joseph Fernandez.
She worked as a housekeeper at Country Meadows for five years and was an assistant cook at Brereton Manor. Lindajo was a member of Manor Church and its Bible Study and Life Groups. She enjoyed quilting, cross-stitching, reading, shopping, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and going to the beach at Cape May, NJ.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother, two daughters: Peggy L. (Michael D.) Rohrer and Jennifer E. Douts, all of Washington Boro. Four grandchildren: Asher, Aiden, Cora and Kaleb. Two sisters: Penny (Ken) Ludwig, Hampstead, MD and Fern (Tony) Brooks, Easton, MD.
The Funeral Service will be held at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 12:00 Noon. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Manor Church Benevolent Fund. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com