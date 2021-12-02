Lindajean H. Sleep, 75 of Ephrata, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 23, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer and C-Diff. She was the wife of Barry L. Sleep and they were married for 54 years.
Linda graduated from Pen Argyl High School in 1964. She started her career at Pen Argyl High Schools Administration Office. Soon after she married her High School Sweetheart, Barry, and moved to Lancaster County. She enjoyed a long career at Case New Holland, Inc. where she eventually retired after 34 years, then enjoyed wintering in her second home in Florida.
She was, always, so generous, loving and had a beautiful smile on her face. She enjoyed life to the fullest and especially loved her four-legged furry friends. Her homes were adorned by pictures of all her pets over the years and she is now resting with them.
Linda was the daughter of the late James D. and Ruth A. (Matlock) Hinkel. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church of Pen Argyl.
She is survived by her husband Barry; sister Jamie R. Zovko, and husband Chuck of Bethlehem PA, brother-in-law, Robert Sleep and wife Anne of Ocala, FL; brother-in-law, Craig Sleep and wife Ellen of Bangor, PA ; and loving nephews and nieces.
Services with be held privately at Fairview Cemetery in Pen Argyl, PA. She will be buried in the family plot next to her Mother and Father.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Lindajean’s memory to The SPCA of Lancaster, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603; or an animal shelter of your choice.