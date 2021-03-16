Linda Z. King, 11 months, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021. A Microcephaly baby, she was born March 23, 2020, the daughter of Amos and Lizzie Zook King of 603 VanDerwerker Road, Cherry Valley, NY 13320.
In addition to her parents she is survived by grandparents; Elam and Rachel King and Daniel and Sadie Zook, great-grandparents Barbara S. King wife of late Gideon King, Amos and Rachel Stoltzfus, David and Lizzie Zook, and Abner and Annie Stoltzfus.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 603 VanDerwerker Rd., Cherry Valley, NY, at 10AM, Burial will follow, at the Marshville Cemetery, Canajoharie, NY. Arrangements were entrusted to Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY.
