Linda W. (Shelly) Neiss

Born in Lititz on March 24, 1944 to parents Chester L. Wertsch, Sr. and Esther M. Cochran Wertsch. She was the wife of James P. Neiss.
Linda was a graduate of Warwick High School, Class of 1962. She worked at Liberty Mutual Insurance and Commonwealth Bank. She opened Your Day Bridal and Jen-E-Lynn's Corner in Lititz in the mid 70's. She also worked at Joyce Gibble Gifts off and on for over 20-years both full-time and part-time. Linda gives credit to Joyce for being her mentor and friend and for teaching her the ropes of "gift business" retail. Joyce was instrumental in giving advice when Linda opened up her own retail store The Main Street Peddler and later Heavenly Soaps & Scents, both in Lititz. Both of those stores are currently operating in Lititz since their founding in the mid 90's.
She was a member of the Venture Club of Lancaster and a member of Lititz United Methodist Church, and she volunteered in the church office and gave her time preparing meals for those in need.
She enjoyed spending summers at her parent's summer cottage on the Chesapeake Bay in Charlestown, MD and vacationing with family and friends in Ocean City, New Jersey, and Lewes, Delaware. She loved baking and cooking for her family and friends, keeping them stocked up with chicken pot pie, iced sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate cake with peanut butter icing, and soups.
She was also known as the "cat lady", taking care of up to twenty-eight stray cats at one point. All were eventually adopted. She enjoyed antiquing, loved meeting all the different patrons who entered her shops, and she loved going to gift shows. Most of all, Linda always put family first and loved every one of them with all her heart.
She is survived by her husband and four children, son Timothy Neiss (husband of Wendy) of Manheim, daughter Kelly Ann (Neiss) Bomberger (wife of Doug) of Lititz, son Craig Shelly (husband of Danette) of New Holland, and daughter Jennifer L. (Shelly) Wainman of Lititz. There are seven grandchildren, Tyler and Jon Neiss, Drew and Dain Bomberger, Penn and Brooke Shelly, and Tommy Wainman and two great-grandchildren Bodie and Saylor Bomberger.
She was preceded in death her first husband Jay Shelly and by a brother Chet and is survived by brother Dr. Harry Wertsch, sister Sylvia (Wertsch) Slater, and sister Dr. Karen (Wertsch) Malleus.
Family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 from 1 PM-2 PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with a celebration of Linda's life beginning at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Linda's honor to Hospice & Community Crare, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552 or Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 Market Street, Lititz, PA 17543
Online condolences may be made at: SnyderFuneralHome.com