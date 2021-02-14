Linda Swift, age 75, passed away on February 2, 2021. Linda was married to Peter Swift, who died in 1996.
A well-loved Mother and Nana, Linda enjoyed spending time with her daughter Allison, the son of her heart Miguel Lopez, and granddaughter, Olivia, her pride and joy. Whether it was a hike, vacation, watching a movie, or enjoying a meal together, Linda loved spending time with her family. She was a big animal lover, and had a particular soft spot for cats. Linda was an artist at heart, to the benefit of family and friends, who were the lucky recipients of many uniquely designed cards, painted pieces, and holiday inspired artwork. A weaver of Christmas magic, Linda was a gifted Christmas cookie baker, and could choose, wrap, and decorate a gift like no other.
Linda graduated from McCaskey High School, and Millersville University with a degree in education. While attending Millersville, Linda was a member of the synchronized swimming team. She was also a talented cook, and used her skills for many years at O'Halloran's, the former Steinbecher's. Born and raised in Lancaster, Linda enjoyed a lifetime of all the city has to offer. Often accompanied by her only sister and frequent sidekick, Susan Berntheizel, they shared many adventures visiting the perks of Lancaster, including the Fulton Theatre, many shops, and restaurants.
Linda was the daughter of Julia Taylor Eman and J. Harry Eman. She is survived by her daughter Allison Taylor Swift, son-in-law Miguel Lopez, and granddaughter Olivia. She will be dearly missed by her entire extended family as well.
Linda attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA, for many years, where there will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Linda's memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send a condolence, please visit