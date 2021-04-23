Linda Sue Stoltzfoos, 18, of 519 Beechdale Rd., Bird-in-Hand, PA was missing since June 21, 2020 and was found Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Born in Bird-in-Hand, she was the daughter of Lloyd E. and Susie Ann King Stoltzfoos. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, Miss Stoltzfoos was a tutor and an assistant at the Durlach Parochial School.
Linda will be lovingly missed by: her parents; siblings, Sarah Ann, Anna Mae, Sadie Marie, Ada Ruth, Eli K., Steven James, Susan Joy, Lloyd Andrew, Luke Samuel, all at home; paternal grandparents, Eli K. and Sadie Esh Stoltzfoos, Bird-in-Hand; maternal grandparents, Gideon J. and Sarah King King, Ronks.
The family would like to thank all those who have assisted them and everyone who was involved with the searches.
Private funeral services from the late home will be at the convenience of the family. Interment: Myer's Cemetery, Leola. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's – Leola
