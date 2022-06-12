Linda Sue (Baird) Nichols, 81, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Born in Tacoma Park, MD, she was the daughter of the late Curtis J. Baird and Mary E. Baird (Rathbun). She was the eldest of three that included her brother, Curtis J. Baird, Jr., and her sister, the late Marianne Baird. Linda's first accomplishment in her life was becoming a dietitian. She did this by graduating from Loma Linda University in California.
She found the love of her life with the late John A. Nichols who passed away in 2006, they shared 38 wonderful years together living in many places. They were blessed to have two children, her daughter Jeanette S. Clifton and her son Alexander I. Nichols. Also surviving are her two grandchildren, Jon W. Clifton II, and Lillianna M. Clifton.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 151 City Mill Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. Friends are welcome to greet the family starting at 1:00 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at later date.
In her memory, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
