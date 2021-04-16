Linda S. Troop, 68, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, April 12, 2021, at her home in Elizabethtown. Born Wednesday, December 31, 1952, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Elsie (Royer) Troop and the late Thomas J. Troop, Jr.
Linda was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Lancaster.
She is survived by a son, Gary T. Forry, married to Michelle, of Bainbridge. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Scott Forry, married to Melissa, of Elizabethtown, Chad Forry, of Elizabethtown and Thomas Forry, engaged to Chelsea Warnock, of Bakersfield, California; five great-grandchildren: Chloe (14), Jackson (12) and Savannah Forry (3), Colton Teeter (9) and Summer Parker (10); her mother, Elsie, of Jacksonville, NC; 6 siblings: Michael C. Troop, married to Karen, of Lancaster, Steven L. Troop, married to Judy, of Lancaster, Jennifer L. Becker, married to Greg, of Jacksonville, NC, Jeffrey T. Troop, married to Brenda, of Lancaster, Jeanne M. Schall, married to Charles, of Maytown and Theodore R. Troop, married to Della, of Conestoga, as well as Linda's extended family and caring friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her step mother, Miriam Troop.
A Graveside Service will be held at Noon on Monday, April 19, 2021, in Milton Grove Cemetery, Elizabethtown. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda's memory to DaVita Dialysis Services, 844 North Hanover Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, www.davita.com
