Linda S. Range, 77, of Mount Joy, passed away on 7/14/23.
Linda was born on 12/29/45 to Edward and Virginia Pyle in York, PA. Linda graduated Donegal High School in 1964.
Linda was strong-willed, independent, and had an enormous heart. In addition to being a loving mother, she was an avid animal lover, she enjoyed crafts, Friday night game nights with friends, volunteering with Meals on Wheels, and being involved with her church, Maytown Church of God. She worked at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals in Marietta, from which she retired. She is survived by her son Justin Range (Stacie Koprowski) and stepson Christopher Range (Jessica Range) of Cape Coral, FL.
Services will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
