Linda S. Pickel, 69, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Sunday, April 9, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born Tuesday, October 13, 1953 to the late James and Cora Way. She is survived by her loving husband Barry Pickel.
In her spare time Linda enjoyed being at the shore or camping. She also was an avid cooker but more than anything she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her children: Wade Pickel and wife Tanya and Keith Pickel and wife Marsha; grandchildren, Dalton, Karley, Ella, and Miley Pickel; and sister Brenda Liskey and husband Lester. She is predeceased by her siblings, Cindy Wagner and John Retherford.
Services will be private at the convivence of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 144 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.