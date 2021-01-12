Linda S. Patterson, 52, of Lititz, passed away suddenly at home on January 8th, 2021. She was born in Lancaster and was the daughter of Anna Mary (Heck) Patterson and the late Robert G. Patterson (2006).
Linda graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1987. She attended HACC with a focus on computer science. Linda was a bookkeeper for 15 years at Thomas H. Erb & Sons, Inc. in Lititz.
She attended LEFC Church and Calvary Church. Linda enjoyed traveling, trips to Virginia Beach, Ocean City Maryland, photography, reading, computers, hummingbirds and collecting bells, but most of all spending time with her niece Lily and nephew Carson.
She is survived by her mother, a brother, Troy E. Patterson, husband of Michelle K., of Lititz, niece Lily, nephew Carson, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 15th, 2021 at Spacht Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543 from 11AM-12NOON followed by a Funeral Service at 12NOON. Interment will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Neffsville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda's memory to Wounded Warrior Project 600 River Avenue, Suite 400 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212.
