Linda R. Martin, 58, of Lititz, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Lancaster Medical Center.
Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Josephine (Burkhart) Martin of Reinholds, and the late John E. Martin.
Linda worked as a salad maker at McDonald's in New Holland, at the former West End Cleaners, New Holland, at Lighthouse Vocational Services, and helped her parents clean their church.
She was a member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church. She enjoyed Elvis, Oldies music and cats.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a brother, Michael L. married to Lori (Stauffer) Martin, Reinholds, and two nephews, Jonathan married to Dana Martin, and Justin Martin.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Marcia Martin.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S. Muddy Creek Rd., Denver, PA 17517 with Pastor Peter Schwabe-Fry officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, address above. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.