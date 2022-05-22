Linda Ryan Caputo, 79, of Lititz, passed away on May 10, 2022, after a courageous 10-year battle with lung cancer and complications due to radiation treatment.
Born in Bloomfield, NJ, she was the daughter of the late John and Frances Ryan. Linda graduated from Bloomfield High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Seton Hall University in 1964, becoming a registered nurse and specializing in pediatric nursing. She married Joseph A. Caputo, former President of Millersville University, and was Joe's loving wife for 56 years. The couple were high school sweethearts. Linda worked as a pediatric nurse until making the decision to begin raising a family.
Linda spent over 22 years as first lady of Millersville University. During this time, she served on the Nursing Advisory Board, was a member of the Board of Directors of the Vantage House of Lancaster and served on numerous other University boards and committees. She became an honorary member of the alumni association at Millersville University and was awarded an honorary doctoral degree in humane letters from Millersville University in 2003.
Linda was well known in the campus community as a gracious and kind hostess welcoming students, faculty, and staff to campus each academic year. She was warm, friendly, and liked by everyone. Linda and Joe would interact with the University community on their daily walks around the pond with their beloved cocker spaniel, Shadow.
When Linda retired in 2003, the Trustees of Millersville University recognized her individual contributions to the University by creating the Linda R. Caputo Garden at Wickersham Green. From that point on, Linda's gracefulness and love of nature became a permanent part of the Millersville University campus. Her garden is the largest on campus, and the only one to honor someone from the University community.
Throughout her life, Linda enjoyed helping others. She was genuinely interested in other people and empathetic to their needs and concerns. Linda was a member of the Saint John Neumann Catholic Church in Lancaster, PA. She was actively involved in a number of local volunteer organizations including Lancaster Meals on Wheels, where she volunteered for over a decade, and she was a longtime volunteer at the Newman House at Millersville University. Linda's warm and generous spirit positively affected everyone she met. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone and always made people feel valued.
Linda was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan, and you would want her on your team if you were playing Trivial Pursuit!
Linda was a loving mother and a wonderful grandmother. She treasured her time with her family and when they came to visit, they could always count on plenty of snacks carefully displayed on the countertop upon their arrival. She was a fantastic listener and gave the best hugs.
Linda is survived by her husband Joe, their children Christine & David Caputo and Franz & Gregory Shelley as well as their grandchildren Chloe Caputo and Madison, Margeaux, Rachel, and Matthew Shelley.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA on June 1, 2022, beginning at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends from 10:00am 11:00am. A private interment will take place at the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Joseph A. and Linda R. Caputo Scholarship Fund. Checks made out to Millersville University Foundation, indicating the scholarship fund on the memo line, can be mailed to the Office of Development, PO Box 1002, Millersville, PA 17551. Donations can also be made to the Caring Fund at Landis Homes in Lititz, PA by going to https://www.landishomes.org/give/fund-designations/.
