Linda R. (Briel) Herneisen, 64, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born Wednesday, May 29, 1957, in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Howard L. and Florence M. (Schad) Briel. She was married to Bruce K. Herneisen on August 1, 1981.
Linda was a 1976 graduate of Lower Dauphin High School. She worked as a Medical Billing Specialist for various medical facilities in the area.
Linda was a member of Newville Bible Church, Elizabethtown. She always enjoyed reading her Bible as well as doing crossword puzzles. Above all she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
In addition to her husband of over 40 years, she is survived by three children: Joe A. Herneisen, married to Becky, of Bainbridge, Chad M. Herneisen, married to Brittany, of Elizabethtown, and Kyle A. Herneisen, married to Cheryl, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Sandy L. Hippensteel, of Elizabethtown and a brother, Thomas E. Briel, married to Sharon, of Bainbridge, as well as Linda’s extended family and caring friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Gordon and a brother, Howard Briel.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Newville Bible Church, 819 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-7172, with Pastor Ed H. Eifert officiating. Interment will follow the service in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia. A viewing will be held at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service on Friday.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s memory to Newville Bible Church, www.newvillebible.com and mailed to the address above.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com