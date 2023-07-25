Linda P. Rohrer, 78, formerly of Quarryville, passed peacefully on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Herbert "Skip" and Mary (Fellenbaum) Autland. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Carol Sue.
Linda spent many years working as a Nurse's Aide at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. She was a long-time member of the former Zion United Church of Christ in New Providence.
Linda is survived by a son, Michael, husband of Karin Paxson of Holtwood; two sisters, Beverly, wife of Donald Wimer and Georgia, wife of the late Jim Kirchner; and nieces: Donna Wissler, Debbie Gross, and Penny Hanky. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Masonic Village Healthcare, Washington Floor 3 for their excellent care, warm smiles and friendship.
Linda's funeral service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 West Fourth St., Quarryville, on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing from 10-11 AM. Private interment will be in the New Providence Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Village Office of Gifts, 1 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
