Linda Oneto passed away in the Masonic Village Health Care Center on February 23, 2020. Linda was born May 17, 1942 in Pocatello, Idaho to Eugene Ardent Drown and Florence Marion Drown.
She is survived by her husband of 55+ years, Richard Oneto, her sister Margaret Lunn of Sacramento, CA, daughter Kim (Don) Brough of Aspers, PA, son Richard D. Oneto of Gardners, PA and three grandchildren, Dalton, Lauren, and Morgan Brough.
Linda grew up in scenic Northern California, and graduated from Sacramento State as an R.N. She moved to New York City in 1963 where she met her husband Richard. She got her B.S. in Nursing Education from Columbia University in 1964 and went on to teach medical/surgical nursing as an associate professor.
Linda took a break to raise her children in New York, New Jersey, Barrington, IL, and Biglerville, PA. In Biglerville she went on to be the school nurse for the Upper Adams School District. She was very active on the board of Adams County 4H, the Upper Adams County Lions Club, and the Gettysburg Comfort Shawl Program.
She is being cremated and there will be a Gift of Life Service to be determined later. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Please omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.GarySiniseFoundation.org
